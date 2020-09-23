1/
Thomas Long
Thomas Long

Batavia - Thomas S. Long, a resident of Batavia, passed away September 21, 2020 at the age of 45. He was born in Cincinnati, the beloved son of Sharon and Terry Long. Tom was the loving husband of Missy Long (nee Edmisten), devoted father of Owen and Grady Long and dear brother of Shannon Vucic (Tim). Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Tom on Saturday, September 26 from 1-3 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
