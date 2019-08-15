|
Thomas Luebbe
Sarasota - Thomas C. "Tom" Luebbe is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Paul, and son-in-law Jim Heath. He is survived by the love of his life, Sallie; her 3 children: Rob (Sharon) Pierce, Bethany Porter Heath, Gary Porter (fiancée Tina Razete); and 5 grandchildren: Kady and Massey Pierce; Emily, Joseph and Andrew Heath. He passed away in his home in Florida on August 9, 2019. Tom grew up in Cincinnati, OH graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1949 and University of Cincinnati in1954. Tom was Sigma Chi, member of the Hyde Park Country Club. He and his brother, Paul started and ran Luebbe Sales, Company. His graveside service will be at Gate of Heaven, Cincinnati, OH on August 19, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: "The Plymouth Harbor Foundation, Luebbe Endowment Fund" for employee scholarships - or the . Full obituary on www.springgrove.org.
