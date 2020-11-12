1/1
Thomas M. Hammons
Loveland - Thomas Michael Hammons, age 68, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Bige Hammons, Jr, and the late Virginia Hammons; brother of Lenore Hammons Cohen and the late Matthew B. Hammons. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Veronique Leemans Hammons; twin daughters Madeline and Margot Hammons; brother-in-law Henry Cohen; nephew Jason (Amanda) Cohen; great niece Emma Cohen; great nephew Nicholas Cohen; sister-in-law Karin Kraft; nephews Jon Kraft and Nathan Kraft; and brother-in-law Patrick Leemans and family. Tom was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, 1951, and raised in Cincinnati where he attended Walnut Hills High School, and earned a performance degree in Opera from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. After debuting the Grammy winning "Nixon in China" with Houston Opera, where he wonderfully portrayed Henry Kissinger, he made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York in October 2011. Tom specialized in the 'buffo' roles in such operas as Marriage of Figaro and the Barber of Seville, to name a few, where he reveled in the comic "old doddering man" roles, in which his perfect comic timing, not to mention his booming bass-baritone voice, delighted audiences for many years at opera companies all over the US. He was a born performer and to him, "all the world was a stage." In later life, he developed a passion for surrealist art and became a collector, along with continuing his career as a freelance opera singer. He was a great husband and adoring father, loyal family man, and a wonderful friend! He will be sorely missed! Because of COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Tom's name be directed to ArtsWave Cincinnati.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
