Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Siemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Siemer

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Thomas M. Siemer Obituary
Thomas M. Siemer

Delhi Twp. - Thomas Michael Siemer age 87, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019. He was the devoted husband for 66 years to Rita M. Siemer (nee Menke). Loving father of Jane Siemer, Michael (Terri) Siemer, Greg (Patty) Siemer, Dennis (Patty) Siemer, Brian Siemer and Tim (Beth) Siemer. Dear grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joe Siemer, Romilda (Irv) Schalk, Toots Allgeier, Judy Miller, Mary Helen (Dan) Smith, Dan Siemer and the late Ruth Mierenfeld, Virginia, George, Mel, Jim and Len Siemer. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Harrison Council where he served as a 4th Degree Knight. He retired as a sheet metal worker after nearly 40 years. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Tuesday June 4, 2019 (TODAY) at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday June 5, 2019 at St. William Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now