Thomas Matthew
Green Township - Thomas Wayne "Tom" Matthew, 83, Jan. 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Rehn Matthew, devoted father of Lisa J. West (Terry) & Steve C. Matthew & special father to Ben Hess; Tom & Nancy blended their families together to include Raymond (Lynne), Greg (Hollis) & the late Steve (Cheryl) Todorov & all of their grandchildren, Kyle Todorov (Jordan), Jamie Le West, Lauren Todorov, Nicole Caudill (Jeff);, Brett & Ray Fred Todorov, Tara West; Brandon, Emma & Fuller Todorov & gr. grandchildren, Bently, Skylar, Layla, Jaxson & Axel. Tom is also survived by his siblings, Richard Matthew (Linda) & Susan Cullinan, nieces & nephews & devoted cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Phyllis Lucille (nee Whipple) & Paul Matthew. Tom had a career as a management analyst with the IRS & was a devoted member of Pilgrim UCC. Visitation Sat., Jan. 25, 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon all at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 4418 Bridgetown Rd., Cinti. Interment Mon., Jan. 27, 10 AM, Bridgetown Cemetery, 4337 Harrison Ave., Cinti. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim UCC, Washington UCC or the Am. Lung Assn. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020