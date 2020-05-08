Thomas Mehas
1944 - 2020
Thomas Mehas

Cincinnati - Tom was born May 8, 1944 to George and Mary Lou Mehas. Tom passed away peacefully in his home on May 5, 2020. Tom was a Cincinnati Police Officer for 25 years, a loving husband, great dad and a beloved P-Pa. Tom had a passion for cool cars and fast boats, the Ohio River and local car shows will never be the same. He will be missed by his wife Kym; his son Nicolas (Jamie); two granddaughters, Addyson and Aubrey; and brother Mark. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tom's favorite charity: St. Jude or a charity of your choice.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Deepest condolences to family. Tom came to many of the Super 60s Car Shows. He will be greatly missed. Danny worked with Tom in Dist 6 (2).
Dan
Coworker
May 9, 2020
A wonderful brother, and a great husband and father. I'm gong to miss you.
Mark Mehas
Brother
