Thomas Mehas
Cincinnati - Tom was born May 8, 1944 to George and Mary Lou Mehas. Tom passed away peacefully in his home on May 5, 2020. Tom was a Cincinnati Police Officer for 25 years, a loving husband, great dad and a beloved P-Pa. Tom had a passion for cool cars and fast boats, the Ohio River and local car shows will never be the same. He will be missed by his wife Kym; his son Nicolas (Jamie); two granddaughters, Addyson and Aubrey; and brother Mark. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tom's favorite charity: St. Jude or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.