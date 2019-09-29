Services
Thomas Merz
1932 - 2019
Thomas Charles Merz, 86, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on September 26, 2019. Born to parents, Joseph and Maida Merz on October 27, 1932. Husband of Jean A. Stratman; father of Eiler M. Merz, Elena A. Merz and preceded in death by his son, Thomas Tyler Merz; grandfather of Megan Metzelaar (nee Neal). Brother of Joseph Merz, Virginia Besl and Ted Merz. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Proud US Navy veteran who served in the Korean War on the USS Helena. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Cincinnati Veterans Hospital or . Condolences to: Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208 or www.rohdefuneral.com.
