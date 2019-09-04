|
|
Thomas Meyer
West Chester - Thomas Edward Meyer was born June 22, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joseph and Ruby Meyer. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Carol Meyer (nee Curran). Loving father of Jeffrey (Kecia) Meyer. Caring grandfather of Bradley, Nicholas and Christopher Meyer. Preceded in death by his brother Jack (Carolyn) Meyer. Passed away September 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Susanna Church 616 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019