Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
800 Ohio Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
800 Ohio Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Thomas P. Finn Obituary
Thomas P. Finn

- - Loving husband of Gail Finn (nee Middendorf), dear father of Michael (Nancy), Thomas (Tiffanie) and the late Brian Finn, stepfather of Thomas, Andrew (Sarah) and Jason Perry, grandfather of Chelsea, Madeline, Katherine, Elizabeth, Kylee, Nicholas, Kalah, Dylan, Ciara, Erin, Abbigail, Andrew and Benjamin. Cherished brother of John, Mike and Mary Ellen Finn, Kathleen Moerhing and the late James Finn. Devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Survived by many loving cousins both here and in Ireland. He was the beloved son of the late Michael and Mary (nee McHugh) Finn. Thomas was a retired banker who worked many years in the Anderson Twp. area. Died May 2, 2019. Age 78. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati on Wednesday May 8 at Noon. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 10- Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to . T.P. White serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
