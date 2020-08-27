Thomas "Binnie" R. Binzer
Beloved wife of Janis "Skeets" (Nee: Riestenberg) Binzer. Loving father of Zach (Katie) Binzer. Devoted grandfather of Annabelle and George. Dear brother of Bishop Joe Binzer, Carol Ambach, Jane (J) Moore, and the late Kathy Plogsted, David Binzer and Mary Beth Haenning. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 63 years. The Public visitation will be held on Monday, August 31st at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243 from 3 to 8PM. Again, this is open to the Public. A Private Memorial Mass will be on Wednesday, September 2, at All Saints Church. This will include FAMILY ONLY as the church capacity is restricted due to social distancing rules. If so desired memorials may be made to Evans Scholars Foundation via www.wgaesf.org/TomBinzerENS