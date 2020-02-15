Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St Catharine of Siena Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St Catharine of Siena Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Deschu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Deschu

Add a Memory
Thomas R. Deschu Obituary
Thomas R Deschu

Monfort Heights - Thomas R Deschu, beloved brother of Alan Deschu and the late Antoinette Deschu, Retired Archdiocesan School Teacher. Died, Friday, February 14, 2020 age 78. Visitation in St Catharine of Siena Church, Thursday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St Mary Cemetery, St Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -