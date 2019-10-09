Resources
Thomas Redwood Deupree


1940 - 2019
Thomas Redwood Deupree Obituary
Thomas Redwood Deupree

Cincinnati - Thomas Redwood Deupree, 78, of Venice, FL passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019. He was born to Richard and Pinney Deupree on October 22, 1940. in Cincinnati, OH. Thomas is survived by his children Karolen Deupree and Taylor (Tina Chan) Deupree, 4 grandchildren, siblings; Susan (Morrow) Jones, Richard R."Red" (Kathy) Deupree, III and Caleb (Elizabeth) Deupree. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Nikki Deupree. Per Thomas' wishes, he will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to Deupree Family Foundation, C/O Merrill Lynch, 5905 E. Galbraith Road, suite 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019
