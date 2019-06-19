Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Old Cemetery
Griffin, GA - Thomas Richard VanDeRyt, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Griffin, Georgia. Tom is survived by Lois (nee Zwick), his wife of 57 years and their five children: Donald, David (Wendy), Susan (John), Jeffrey (Karen), Amy (Michael) and their eight grandchildren: Haley, Kristen, Devan, Sarah, Jake, Alena, Joshua and Jack. Tom had a robust career as a produce marketing executive working for large regional Grocery chains. He started in Ohio but later was wooed to Michigan, Georgia, Alabama and then Annapolis, Maryland, where he retired as VP from Shoppers Warehouse. In retirement, Tom and Lois spent time in Bradenton, Florida. Tom and Lois later moved to Griffin, Georgia to be closer to family. Tom enjoyed anything with Lois, whether it be enjoying their beach house in Seagrove Beach, fine restaurants, sunsets, traveling and above all, their children and grandchildren. He was never short on a joke, nor a hearty laugh. Per Tom's wishes the funeral will be held in Cincinnati, Ohio, where both Tom and Lois were born, raised, met and married. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1323 Macarthur Dr., Griffin, GA 30224. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019
