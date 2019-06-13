|
|
Thomas Rupp
- - Army Military Police - Thomas Rupp, born August 3, 1928 in Norwalk, Ohio, passed away June 10, 2019. Cherished husband of Phyllis Rupp (nee Davis) for 65 years, beloved father of Angie Rupp of Fairfield, Ohio, Debbie Rupp of Mason, Ohio, Greg Rupp of Mason, Ohio and Keith Rupp of Derry, New Hampshire, dear brother of many siblings. Thomas had a position at Voice of America for 27 years and he was a long-time usher at St. Susanna Catholic Church. Tom also enjoyed volunteering at Mason High School and H.A.M Radio in his downtime (W8TCR). The family of Thomas will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a funeral mass to follow on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) beginning at 10:00 AM. A procession will follow mass to Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 13, 2019