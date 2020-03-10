|
|
Thomas S. Ford
Cincinnati - Age 57 of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. Tom was born on June 23, 1962 in Decatur, IL, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Bockenthien) Ford. He was part of the last class to graduate from Hamilton Taft High School, and he then went on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University. Tom married his wife of 17 years, Joye Schockman, on October 19, 2002 in Lake Tahoe, CA. He was co-owner of Murphy's Pub in Clifton, was a huge sports fan, loved dogs, and enjoyed dart throwing. Tom is survived by his wife, Joye; siblings, Br. Christopher Ford FSC, Joseph (Juli) Ford, and Andrew (Jane) Ford; sister-in-law, Sherry (Terry) Littleton; aunt, Gaye Zink; uncles, Michael (Sally) Ford and David (Margie) Schockman; nieces and nephews, Kathryn Ford, Terry Littleton Jr., Anthony (Jessica) Littleton, Matthew Littleton, and Zachary Littleton; and cousins, James (Diane) Ford, Anne Marie (Mike) Hawla, Chad Zink, Terri (Robert) Bornhauser, Lisa (Joe) Ervin, and Amy Schockman. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Gathering for Family and Friends will be held from 1pm until 4pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to Pets in Need of Greater Cincinnati, 520 W Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020