Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Green Township - Thomas S. Trame Sr., Beloved husband of Joan Trame (Nee Geisler) for 60 years. Loving father of Trudy (Daniel) Roth and Thomas S. (Chris) Trame Jr. Devoted grandfather Bradin, Mariah, Brett, Devin (Oliver), Sydney, Kirby, Tony and great grandfather of Savanna, Lucas and Isabella. Dear brother of the late Robert, William and Richard Trame. Passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 89 years of age. Visitation on FRIDAY at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
