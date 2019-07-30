Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Thomas Schroder Obituary
Thomas Schroder

Fort Mitchell - Thomas A. Schroder, 69 years of age passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood with his loving family by his side. Tom was a retired mechanic and delivered flowers for Ft. Thomas Florist. Loving companion of Mary Jean Kraft-Schroder. Loving father of Kyle R. Schroder (Nicole). Loving son of Juanita "Judy" Schroder (nee Mercurio) and the late Robert A. Schroder. Dear brother of Richard Schroder (Tammy), Lawrence Schroder (Cecilia "Cecy"), David Schroder (Lisa), Kathleen Nestheide (Robert), Judith Messmer (John), and Jane Schultz (Victor). Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday August 5,2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00pm. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to: Bobby G Cancer Fund, 61 Memory Lane, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or the . Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019
