Thomas Schulten
Western Hills - Thomas A Schulten, beloved husband of 57 years of Margaret "Peg" Kraft Schulten, loving father of Sharon (Steven) Frank, Tom (Cindy) Schulten and Ron (Katharina) Schulten, grandfather of 6, great grandfather of 2, brother of Jim Schulten and the late Jack, Don and Bob Schulten. Retired from the Graphic Arts profession. Died, Thursday, September 17, 2020 age 81. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Tuesday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Social distance is expected. Masks are required in church. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN (38105). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com