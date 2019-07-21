Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Withamsville, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Withamsville, OH
View Map
Union Township - Thomas Edward Sheldon, a resident of Union Township, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday July 18, 2019 surrounded by family both in person and in spirit. He was the husband of the late Betty C. Sheldon (nee Cronin). Father of Susan (Richard Brown) Felder, Kathie (Rob) Comella, and David (Kathy Jo) Sheldon. Grandfather of Steven (Shawna) Carlton, Amanda (Sean) Williams, Dane (Amanda Chenard) Craft, and Brittney Sheldon. Great-grandfather of Matt (Hannah Grant) Williams, Nick Williams, Jenna Williams, and Braxton Carlton. Brother to Eileen (Scott) Brown and brother-in-law to Cornelius Cronin. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Cora Sheldon, his brother Timothy Sheldon, and his son, Thomas E. Sheldon, Jr. Visitation for Tom will be held at St. Thomas More Church in Withamsville on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
