Cincinnati - Thomas P. Sutphin is the loving husband of 44 years to Carolyn Sutphin; loving father to Erin Crowley (nee Sutphin) and Scott (Brittany) Sutphin; dear Papa to Ava, Bella, Audrina, Claire, Isla, Lucy and Lola; cherished brother to Betty (Ron) Fraley; beloved uncle and friend to many. Tom passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 69. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery, Norman Chapel beginning at 1pm until time of service at 3pm. Celebration of Life immediately following at St. Williams Church Hall, 4108 West 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Dominic Church and - Blue Ash.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020