Tiana (Farwell) Kohls

Tiana (Farwell) Kohls Obituary
Tiana (Farwell) Kohls

Tiana (Farwell) Kohls, 29, died unexpectedly Oct. 27.

She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Kohls, of Fairfax, OH, and children Gracee, 9, Richard, 5, and Colt, 3. Tiana was the daughter of Janis Farwell of Powell, WY, father Tom Loman (Mary) and stepfather John; and daughter-in-law of Patricia and Richard Kohls of Hyde Park

A memorial was to be conducted noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Rivers Breeze Condominiums clubhouse in Ludlow, KY.

Contributions may be made to the Michael Kohls Children's Fund at any Fifth-Third Bank branch.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
