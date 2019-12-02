Services
West Chester - Fred E. Tiemeyer beloved husband of Judy Tiemeyer. Loving father of Rodney (Barbie) Tiemeyer and Fred (Lisa) Tiemeyer. Caring grandfather of Emma, Timothy, Kara and Brian (Katie) Tiemeyer. Great grandfather of Charlee Tiemeyer. Brother of the late Arthur Meredith. Passed away December 1, 2019, at the age of 83. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service 1 p.m.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
