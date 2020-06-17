Timmy "TJ" James Burke, 42, of Mt. Healthy, OH passed away suddenly on June 16, 2020 in an auto accident. He was the son of Timmy and Wanda (Riley) Burke. He had worked as an auto tech. He loved his family and spending time with them. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was always willing to help. He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather Robert Kraft and sister, Andrea Burke. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Kraft. Sisters; Wendy (Eric) Merrill and Wendy Burke. Along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on June 19, 2020 from 6pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.