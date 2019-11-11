Resources
Timothy Alan Koehler died peacefully with family by his side, Wednesday October 30 2019 at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Koehler, sister, Jeannine Camm and brother, William Koehler. He was beloved father of Donna, Timmy and Renee Koehler, also survived by his grandkids, Paige Koehler, Jessica Jones and Jordan Koehler, great grandchildren Brady and Emma and loving sister, Roberta Williamson.

He served in the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Robert K Huntington (DD-781) from 1962 to 1968.

Tim was a retired Technician at Cincinnati Bell.

A memorial service will be held November 23rd at the Bellevue Vets in Bellevue, Ky from 4-7.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
