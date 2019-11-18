Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church, North Bend
25 E Harrison Ave
View Map
North Bend - Loving father of Tim and Lori Bauer, dear grandfather of Jake, Andy and Shelby, dear brother of Lois Ann (the late Bill) Latscha, Ralph (Sue) Bauer, Dave Bauer, Greg (Mary) Bauer, Ed (Linda) Bauer, Jean Bauer, Ray (Pattie) Bauer, Tom (Terri) Bauer, Angela (Nanno) Van Eysinga, Mary (Lance) Massie, John Bauer, Joe Bauer, Julie (Barry) Deckert and the late Paul Bauer, beloved son of the late Ralph and Mildred Bauer, uncle of many nieces and nephews, friend of Mary Ann Bauer. Passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Wednesday, November 20th from 5PM-8PM. Funeral mass will be 10:30AM Thursday, November 21st at St. Joseph Church, North Bend, 25 E Harrison Ave, North Bend, OH 45052. Memorials may be made to zerocancer.org or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
