Timothy E. Malling
Cincinnati - Timothy E. Malling, 57, a 29-year resident of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Reynoldsburg, OH passed away September 4, 2020 after an 18-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born August 3, 1963 in Marietta, OH to Patricia Deering Malling and Eldon Malling. A graduate of Reynoldsburg High School and Ohio University, Tim worked as an aircraft engineer in Grand Prairie, Texas and retired as an Assembly Supervisor for Milacron in Mt. Orab, OH. He is preceded in death by his son Riley. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Lisa Kallner Malling, son Dylan Malling, his sister Leslie Malling, niece Claire Malling, and numerous other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be observed in Columbus, OH at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice Columbus or Cincinnati Children's Hospital Starshine Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com
