Timothy Francis McNerney, loving husband of Sue McNerney (nee Surkamp), adoring father of Mike (Kara), Maggie, Annie (James) Tate and Kevin McNerney, devoted grandpa of Iris and Stella McNerney and Julia and Cora Tate, dear brother of Cathy (Bill), Carroll, Pat (Jan), and Mark McNerney, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and dear friends. Tim passed away peacefully at home surrounded by people who loved him. He enjoyed Coney Island, his TR6 and Xavier basketball. Go Muskies! Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt Washington on Monday Nov. 4th at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Monday from 9-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Childrens Organ Transplant Association 2501 West Cota Dr., Bloomington, IN 47403 www.cota.org T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019