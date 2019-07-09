Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Cleves - Timothy J. Hall, beloved husband of Margaret M. (nee Schmidt) Hall. Devoted father of Ryan J. and Cameron L. Hall. Son of Margaret (nee Ryan) and the late Dallas Hall. Dear brother of Sherry (Mike) Witte, Brenda (Mark) Sanders, Dave (Kelly) Hall and the late Daryl Hall. Son-in-law of Leroy and Susie Schmidt. Also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces. Tim passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 52. Visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Wednesday (July 10) from 4pm-8pm. Funeral service will take place at Frederick Funeral Home on Thursday (July 11) at 10am. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Divers Alert Network (www.diversalertnetwork.org) A memorial fund is set up at 5/3 Bank. Donations may be made at any branch location under the name Tim Hall Memorial Fund. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 9, 2019
