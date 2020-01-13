|
Timothy Jay Ping
Deer Park - PING
Timothy Jay, born September 17,1963, died at his residence unexpectedly at the age of 56 on January 12, 2020. Best buddy and beloved husband of Gwendolyn (Cordrey) Ping and proud father of Madeline and Sarah Jane Ping. Son of the late Edward T. & Rebecca (Waddle) Ping and son in-law of Nancy and the late Robert Cordrey. Tim was employed with G.E. Aviation as Consulting Engineer - CFM56 Airbus Model Leader. Past Master Mason and current member of Norwood Lodge and Scottish Rite. Tim enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disney World. He was an avid hometown sports fan. Numerous family members and friends are left to mourn his passing. Visitation will be Thursday at 5:00 pm. until the funeral at 7:30 pm at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd Deer Park, OH 45236. Burial will be on Friday 12:00 Noon in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Evendale, OH. Memorials are suggested to SPCA and Honor Flight. On line guestbook at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020