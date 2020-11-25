Timothy V. Dinkelacker
Cincinnati - Timothy V. Dinkelacker, beloved husband of the late Kathleen A. Dinkelacker (nee Teuschler) for 60 years. Loving father of Theresa (the late Terry) Ogg, Karen Brown, Dennis (Lisa) Dinkelacker, and Antoinette (Shawn) Roark. Cherished grandfather of 11 and treasured great-grandfather of 9. Dear brother of the late Carl (Ruth, living) and Louis (Esther) Dinkelacker. Served in Cincinnati Law Enforcement for 45 years. Passed away Monday, November 24, 2020. Age 85. Visitation Mon. Nov. 30th from 8:00am-9:30am at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Cincinnati FOP Local 69 (1900 Central Pkwy, 45214). www.mrfh.com