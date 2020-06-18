Todd E. Burns
Union Twp. - Todd E. Burns, age 56, died June 16, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, June 20th from 2 to 4 pm. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will follow. For the complete obituary and for details on the reception, please visit www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.