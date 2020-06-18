Todd E. Burns
Todd E. Burns

Union Twp. - Todd E. Burns, age 56, died June 16, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, June 20th from 2 to 4 pm. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will follow. For the complete obituary and for details on the reception, please visit www.tpwhite.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
