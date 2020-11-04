Todd M. Smith



Todd M. Smith, beloved son to Connie (Bob Baur) and the late Duane Smith; dear brother to Lisa Keck, Lori Schaeper (Ron) and Michelle Caperton (Randy) and 13 step brothers and sisters; loving father to Christopher (Melissa), Leigh (Jessie), Dana (Ryan) and Allen, adoring grandfather to Savana, Logan, Carson, Parker, Aleya, Taylor, and Wade; wonderful friend to extended family and friends. Todd was born on 4-18-63 and passed away on 11-1-20. Services will be held Saturday 11-14-20 for family members only due to Covid. Please send memorials to Greater Cincinnati Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.









