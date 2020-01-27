|
Todd Portune
Cincinnati - Portune, Todd, age 61, Hamilton County Commissioner, Oberlin College Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Loving father of Ethan, Ellyse & Emma Portune, he is also survived by his brothers Ned (Lisa) and Bob (Cuqui) Portune, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Robert & Alice Portune.
Todd leaves a long legacy of care for the people of Hamilton County and will be remembered as a tireless servant of our city and county even at times of great personal challenge and sacrifice. Todd considered his public service a calling, and his devotion to the needs of average citizens spanned 27 years across Cincinnati City Council and the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.
Public Visitation to be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Duke Energy Convention Center from 10am - 12pm with service immediately following at 12pm. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati at www.dsagc.com or 4623 Wesley Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45212. Arrangements are being handled by Spring Grove Funeral Homes. www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020