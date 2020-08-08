1/1
Todd Walker
Todd Walker

Mariemont - Dr. Todd F. Walker, born December 29, 1957, in Madisonville, passed away on May 27, 2020 in his Mariemont home, after a life-long struggle with Juvenile Diabetes (Type 1). Todd's many friends and colleagues are planning to have a Celebration of Todd's Life as soon as the restrictions on group gatherings are lifted. Donations can be made to The Todd Walker Memorial Fund, c/o Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave. Cincinnati, OH (45220). This fund has been established in his memory to support others with Type 1 Diabetes- those who need diabetic supplies, equipment or education. Memories and condolences may be shared at our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com. Once a Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled, the information for that will be placed on our website.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
