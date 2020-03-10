Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
Weil Kahn Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Road
Tolly Nee Owieczka Logan Obituary
Tolly nee Owieczka Logan

Tolly nee Owieczka Logan, age 89, passed away March 10, 2020 beloved wife of the late Martin Logan, devoted mother of Albert (Cynthia) Logan & Gary Logan, loving grandmother of MAJ. Oliver Stolley & the late Jessica Renee Logan. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Thursday, March 12, 2:30 P.M. Shiva will be observed Thursday, Saturday & Sunday evenings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
