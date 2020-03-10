|
Tolly nee Owieczka Logan
Tolly nee Owieczka Logan, age 89, passed away March 10, 2020 beloved wife of the late Martin Logan, devoted mother of Albert (Cynthia) Logan & Gary Logan, loving grandmother of MAJ. Oliver Stolley & the late Jessica Renee Logan. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Thursday, March 12, 2:30 P.M. Shiva will be observed Thursday, Saturday & Sunday evenings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020