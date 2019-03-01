|
|
Tom Fenske
Norwood - "Big Tom" Beloved husband of Terri Fenske (nee O'Connor), Devoted father of Tommy (Kristie), Kelly, Ben & Emily Fenske, Stefan Smothers and Annie Hoosier, Cherished grandpa George of Jaydon & Kaitlyn Harsh, Hailey "Binks" Fenske & Kash Leece, Dear brother of Steve (Bev) & Dennis (Donna) Fenske, Michelle (Bert) Sisk & Susan (Larry) Bernhard. Also survived by many other family members & friends. Passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Age 63. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4 from 6-8PM at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church, Montgomery Rd & Drex Ave., Norwood, Tuesday, March 5 at 10AM. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019