Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mt. Washington - Tommy R. Miller, age 83, died February 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Spore Miller, devoted father of Sally (Mark) Eisenhauer and Barry (Marcia) Miller, loving grandfather of Mary Beth (Jay) Campbell, Justin Eisenhauer, and Jacob Miller, and dear brother of Shirley Kaplan and the late Mary Metz and Jasper Miller. He is also survived by his devoted four legged companion, Sandy. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, March 9th at 3 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
