Cincinnati - Balzano, Tony Joseph, devoted husband of 62 years to Rita (nee Specht) Balzano, loving father of Julie (Tim) Ryan, Mark (Sandie), David (Kathy), Tony (Julie) Balzano, cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of11, dear brother of the late Nick Balzano, Rose Toepfer, and Julie Lariccia. Tony was a Navy Veteran, avid golfer and member of Seton Council Knights of Columbus. Passed away surrounded by family March 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Honor Flight Tri- State, 8627 Calumet, Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020