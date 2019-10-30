|
Tracy Knapmeyer-Justice
Mason - Tracy Knapmeyer-Justice beloved wife of Mark Justice. Loving mother of Tyler, Josh (Kate Morgan), Noah, Connor and the late Ethan Justice. Daughter of Terry and Linda Knapmeyer. Sister of Amy (William) Hilberg, Wendy (Michael) Schworer, Nancy (Preston) Bowles, Molly (Philip) Ganz and James (Kelly) Knapmeyer. Also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Tracy dedicated her life to helping others first as a nurse then a nurse practitioner. She passed away October 27, 2019, at the age of 55. Memorial visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Saviour 4136 Myrtle Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45236 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. If you would like to make a donation in Tracy's honor please donate to The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) at donate.nami.org to continue her dedication to those suffering from addiction and mental illness
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019