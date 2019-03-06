|
Travis T. Bell
Anderson Twp. - Travis T. Bell loving husband of Kellie J. Bell (nee Howerton), loving son of Darlene (nee Peters) and William Bell, beloved brother of Amber (Dan) Hein, caring uncle of Vivienne, Hudson, and Scarlett, dear son-in-law of Dave and Regina Howerton, fond brother-in-law of Christine (Logan) Fetters, also survived by many friends and family. Mar. 3, 2019. Age 34 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Mar. 8, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Fri. from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019