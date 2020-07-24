1/1
Umberto Mari
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Umberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Umberto Mari

Reading - Beloved husband of the late Kathryn "Kathy" Mari (nee Haverkos). Devoted father of Nick (Karen) Mari and the late Antonio (Stephanie) Mari. Dear brother of Tito Mari and Pino Mari. Brother-in-law of Steven (Barb) Haverkos. Grandfather of Emily and Isabella. Departed on July 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Private services will be held for the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate/. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved