|
|
Una E. Schaeperklaus born on February 17, 1924, to the late W. Raymond and Ethel (nee Warwood) Skirvin, beloved wife of the late Roy F. Schaeperklaus, dear sister of the late Rae Skirvin Larimer (J. Tom), survived by her loving daughter Rae E. Schaeperklaus. Una attended College-Conservatory of Music, attended University of Cincinnati and earned a Baccalaureate Degree, she earned a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois. Una worked/served as a children's librarian with the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. She was active in her community as a Past Royal Matron Ideal Court 4, Order of the Amaranth, she was past President of the Womans Fortnightly Reading Club and the West Hills Music Club, she was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church. September 29, 2019. Age 95 years. Visitation on Monday from 10-11 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238 where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church-Music Fund. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019