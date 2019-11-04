|
Ursula Renate Buckman
Genview, IL - age 93, passed away November 11, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois, beloved wife of the late Erwin Buckman, devoted mother of Emily (Richard) Good of Chicago, Il., the late Joseph Buckman and James Buckman, loving grandmother of Shirin, Rahmin (Rachael), Katherine (Justin), Pierce, Jeffrey (Melissa) and Michael, great grandmother of Maizey and Miles. Graveside services Adath Israel Cemetery, 1661 Sunset Ave., Cincinnati, Friday, November 8, 11A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019