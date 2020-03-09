Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:30 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for V. Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Robert Cook

Add a Memory
V. Robert Cook Obituary
V. Robert Cook

Milford - Victor Robert "Bob" Cook. Beloved husband of 25 years to Madelyn Cook. Loving father of Corri (Will) Riley and Lea (Bill) Walker. Proud grandfather of Benjamin Riley and Tyler and Carly Walker. Son of the late Victor and Mae Cook. Dear brother of Gene Swing, Vicki Lawwill and Brad (Sandra) Cook. Son-in-law of Virginia Joanne "Jo" and the late John Fred Awe. Brother-in-law of Kimily (Michael) Crea and the late John Awe, Jr. Passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Bob loved music and playing guitar, poker, golf, cooking for his family, wood working, and his pets. Friends will be received Saturday, March 14 from 2-3:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 PM. Donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or to the ASPCA. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of V.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -