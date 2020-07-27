I worked with Val many years ago but she was more than just a coworker - she became a friend very quickly. She was a loving, kind, and compassionate person who had a heart of gold. She had a wonderful sense of humor and kept me laughing at her jokes and the way she saw life. We could giggle about almost anything. I loved our time working together. She had a true love for animals, especially her cats, and always was happy to help anyone out when they needed it. She was a true gem and I know the world is more lonely without her. She will truly be missed.



Thoughts and prayers for her, Dann and all her family. May she rest in God's eternal peace and may perpetual light shine upon her.







