Valerie "Val" Anderson
1951 - 2020
Valerie "Val" Anderson

Liberty Twp - (nee Miller) passed away July 26, 2020 at age 69. Beloved wife of Dann R. Anderson; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Margie Miller; step-mother of Michele (John) Shanahan, Keith (Barbara) Anderson, and Brian (Denise) Anderson; step-grandmother of 6; sister of Roger (Jane) Miller, Gary (Beverly) Miller, and Greg (Betsy) Miller. Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:15 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. Masks will be REQUIRED and social distancing followed. Memorial donations may be directed to ASPCA. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mueller Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:15 AM
Mueller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 28, 2020
Would like to just extend sympathies to the family.
David Brunk
Family
July 27, 2020
I worked with Val many years ago but she was more than just a coworker - she became a friend very quickly. She was a loving, kind, and compassionate person who had a heart of gold. She had a wonderful sense of humor and kept me laughing at her jokes and the way she saw life. We could giggle about almost anything. I loved our time working together. She had a true love for animals, especially her cats, and always was happy to help anyone out when they needed it. She was a true gem and I know the world is more lonely without her. She will truly be missed.

Thoughts and prayers for her, Dann and all her family. May she rest in God's eternal peace and may perpetual light shine upon her.


Rosalie Schultz
Friend
July 27, 2020
Aunt Val was the best. I will always remember her sense of humor and her laugh. I always enjoyed spending time with her and uncle Dann for birthdays. She was always happy. I will never forget her. Love you Aunt Val
Danni Anderson
Family
July 27, 2020
Rest in peace to a beautiful person inside and out. I learn so much from Val in a short time but it had an ever lasting memory as this was a good 15 yrs ago. She left an amazing legacy through her beautiful funny spirit. Thank you for sharing Val with so many.
Holli Turner
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Dann, you truly did your best, Val is in God's arms now. Val's loving friendship will always have a lasting significance in my heart...I will forever miss everything about her kind, sweet soul. My love, prayers and deepest sympathy to you and all her wonderful family during this very difficult time.
Pamela Robinson-Helton
Friend
July 27, 2020
Valerie was fun and funny and was a sweet, compassionate person. She was like a big sister to me growing up. I will miss her presence in my life but know that she is at peace now and with her Mom, Dad and other loved ones.
Gina Arens
Family
July 27, 2020
Valerie was a kind, funny and hugely supportive friend. She will be so missed by those that loved her.
Teena Brueggemann
Friend
