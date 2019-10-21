|
|
Valerie Steinau
Cincinnati - Steinau, Valerie, age 70, passed away October 21, 2019, loving daughter of Martha "Markie" May and the late Roger H. May, beloved wife of Richard Steinau, devoted mother of Peter (Johanna) Steinau and Jay Steinau, dear grandmother of Benjamin Steinau. Memorial services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Friday, October 25, 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family Friday only 5:30-8:30 P.M. at the Steinau residence. No flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Eve Center, 7038 Blue Ash Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019