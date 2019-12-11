Resources
Cincinnati - Vanda Langham, age 85, of Ft Mitchell, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born October 5, 1934, in Covington, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Elsmere, 1007 Garvey Ave., Elsmere, KY 41018. Visitation starts at 10:30am and funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will follow at The Mary E. Smith Cemetery, 1120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Elsmere, KY 41018.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
