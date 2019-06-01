Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Trinity-St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity-St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Western Hills - Vasiliki Vlahos Bidzos, beloved wife of the late Michael Peter Bidzos, loving mother of Peter (Barbara) Bidzos, Jim Bidzos, Dana (Sam) Geroulis and Mary (Timothy) Gavin, devoted grandmother of Michael and Jeffrey (Lena) Bidzos, Sammy Geroulis, Dillon and Nicholas Gavin, and great grandmother of Alex and Anna Bidzos, sister of Marika Nickou, Polima Toliopoulos, Petroula Peristeraki and Elpida Galavos, Daughter-in-law of the late Iordana Bidzos. Died, in the comfort of her home, Thursday, May 30, 2019 age 86. Visitation at Holy Trinity-St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Monday, 11 AM until the service at 12 Noon. Burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Holy Trinity-St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd, Cincinnati (45242) or , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 1, 2019
