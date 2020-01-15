|
|
Vera Ethel Arthurs
Cincinnati - Vera Arthurs (Rack) passed peacefully January 13 at the age of 101. She joins her late husband Jim who passed in 1986. Vera was born and lived in Toledo, Ohio for 97 years. She was a skilled administrative assistant in local Toledo insurance agencies for thirty years. She was a three time cancer survivor The past 4 years she lived and had many friends at The Lodge Cincinnati in assisted living. Vera enjoyed and excelled at Rummy Cube, scrabble, crossword puzzles, cards, Bingo and was an avid reader. She is survived by her son Terry (Cherrie) Arthurs in Cincinnati grand children Wendy (Brad) Smith in Cincinnati , Heidi (Jason) Smith in Singapore and Jeremy (Tiffany) Arthurs in Mount Lookout. Her eight great grand children are Ben, Drew, & Katelyn Smith, Jack, Max, & Addison Smith and Bryce & Camden Arthurs. She had a special love for her surviving nieces Pat Meyers and Carolyn Eldrige who made her part of their Toledo families. Thanks to the Lodge staff and nurses for their caring support during her residency. Vera was especially proud of the Lodge's well attended party for her 100th Birthday celebration. A memorial service will be in Toledo at a future date.
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020