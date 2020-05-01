Vera J. Gutin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera J. Gutin

Vera J. Gutin nee Hess age 85, passed away April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Bertram R. Gutin, devoted mother of Barbara (Michael) McCoucha, Sandy (Ted) Koerner and Wendy Stallworth, loving grandmother of Liz, Sam and Rachel McCoucha, Teddy and John Koerner, Graylon(Sondra), Nani, Roxy and Danny Stallworth, great grandmother of 4. Private graveside services were held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Family Services (https://www.jfscinti.org) or Isaac M. Wise Center (https://www.wisetemple.org) would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved